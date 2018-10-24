One person was killed as a speed boat carrying 25 government officials, mediapersons and TV crew overturned when they were on their way for a 'puja' at the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on Wednesday evening.The Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and other agencies launched a massive operation and with the help of two helicopters rescued 24 people, a government official said. The body of a man identified as Sidhesh Pawar, who was earlier missing, was recovered by the diving team late in the evening.The incident happened around 4.15pm when the boat belonging to the Maharashtra government with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, capsized near the underwater site of the Shivaji Smarak complex, around 2.6km away from Nariman Point.The officials were on their way to the site where the statue is being built in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai’s Marine Drive when the mishap took place. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), who was awarded the contract, was supposed to begin work on the statue on Wednesday. An event planned to mark the commencement of work has been cancelled.