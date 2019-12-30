Boat Sinks off Diu Coast amid Strong Winds; Six Fishermen Rescued

Veraval Six fishermen were rescued after their boat sank amid strong winds in the Arabian Sea off Vanakbara coast in Diu, an official said on Monday.

The mishap took place around 40 nautical miles from the Diu coast on Sunday morning, the official of a local fishermen's association said.

"Six fishermen were rescued by those on other fishing boats in the sea and were safely brought ashore late Sunday evening," he said.

Earlier this month, a boat from Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district drowned mid-sea. Seven fishermen, who were sailing on that boat, were still missing.

About a week back, three boats sank off Gujarat coast, drowning four fishermen.

