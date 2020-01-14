Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Boat With 66 Suspected Rohingyas from Bangladesh Intercepted Near North Sentinel Island in Andaman

Sources said that the boat carrying suspected Rohingyas left from Bangladesh over a fortnight ago and on January 13, the Port Blair police received a call from local sources about a suspicious boat movement near Tarmugli Island.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Boat that was carrying the suspected Rohingya Muslims.

Kolkata: A boat carrying at least 66 suspected Rohingyas from Bangladesh was intercepted by Andaman and Nicobar Police near Tarmugli Island, around 34 kilometers away from the restricted North Sentinel Island, the home to uncontacted Sentinelese tribe.

Sources said that the boat carrying suspected Rohingyas left from Bangladesh over a fortnight ago and on January 13, the Port Blair police received a call from local sources about a suspicious boat movement near Tarmugli Island.

Search teams were immediately formed to trace the suspicious boat. The boat was finally located in the evening and 66 suspected Rohingyas on board were detained.

Police said the detained included 24 men, 27 women and 15 children and they were reportedly moving towards Malyasia from Bangladesh. Further investigation is going on, officials said.

In August 2017, nearly 7 Lakh Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine following a crackdown launched by the Myanmar Army against Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. Most of them took shelter in Bangladesh, while some of them are staying at various camps in India.

