Bochaha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Bochaha (बोचहाँ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Bochaha is part of 15. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,75,530 eligible electors, of which 1,45,871 were male, 1,29,261 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,54,247 eligible electors, of which 1,35,156 were male, 1,19,089 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,308 eligible electors, of which 1,07,551 were male, 92,757 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bochaha in 2015 was 237. In 2010, there were 143.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Beby Kumari of IND won in this seat by defeating Ramai Ram of JDU by a margin of 24,130 votes which was 14.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 40.67% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramai Ram of JDU won in this seat defeating Musafir Paswan of RJD by a margin of 24,127 votes which was 19.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 50.58% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 91. Bochaha Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ajay Nishad won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bochaha are: Dr. Abhay Kumar (NCP), Ashok Kumar Chodhary (JDU), Umesh Kumar Ram (INC), Geeta Kumari (BSP), Sanjay Paswan (LJP), Randhir Kumar Ram (BVP), Raj Kumar Choudhary (BPL), Shashi Prabha Kumari (JDPD), Suresh Kumar (JAPL), Shiv Lal Paswan (IND), Suresh Mhato (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.5%, while it was 61.16% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 272 polling stations in 91. Bochaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 239. In 2010 there were 212 polling stations.

Extent:

91. Bochaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Gram Panchayats Adi Gopalpur, Balthi Rasulpur, Bhootane, Deogan, Karanpur North, Karanpur South, Lohsari, Maidapur, Majhauli, Sahila Rampur, Sarfuddinpur, Unsar and Vishunpur Jagdish of Bochahan Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Abdul Nagar Urf Madhopur, Baikatpur, Barajagannath, Bhikhanpur, Chhapra Megh, Dumri, Jamalabad, Jhapahan, Kanauli Vishundutta, Khabra, Manika Harikesh, Manika Vishunpur Chand, Mushahri Alias Radha Nagar, Narauli, Prahladpur, Rajwara Bhagwan, Rohua, Sahbazpur, Shekhpur, Sherpur, Susta and Taraura Gopalpur of Mushahri Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Bochaha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bochaha is 241.25 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bochaha is: 26°08'06.7"N 85°28'24.2"E.

