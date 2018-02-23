Bodh Gaya Blast Case: Kolkata STF Arrests Suspected JMB Terrorist from Murshidabad

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Friday arrested an active member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh for his alleged role in the Bodh Gaya blast on January 19.A low-intensity explosion took place at a time when Dalai Lama along with several foreign Buddhist pilgrims were camping to participate in a month-long Kalachakra puja.The suspected JMB terrorist has been identified as Nur Alam, a resident of Khulna in Bangladesh. He was arrested on Friday morning from his hideout at Dhulian in Bengal’s Murshidabad district and will be produced before Bankshall Court in Kolkata.Probe revealed that a woman in Murshidabad, who is reportedly absconding, has provided for his accommodation, food and transport.“We have seized several instigating religious leaflets, cash and contact numbers of his associates in India. Preliminary probe revealed that he was planning to push fake currency into India along the border. He is an explosive expert,” a senior police officer said.In February, two of Nur's associates Paigamber Sheikh (24) and Jamirul Sheikh (31) were arrested and on interrogation, revealed his name. While Paigamber Sheikh (a resident of Murshidabad) was arrested from Kankuria Gram in Murshidabad, Jamirul (a resident of Ratanpur in Murshidabad) was picked up from Phansideva in Darjeeling.In February, Ahmed Ali alias Kalu, another Bodh Gaya blast accused was arrested from Samserganj in Murshidabad. So far, four JMB terrorists have been arrested.A team of National Investigating Agency (NIA), which is primarily investigating the Bodh Gaya blast case, will interrogate them on Friday.