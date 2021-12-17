Bodh Gaya Serial Blasts: 3 Convicts Get Life Imprisonment, 5 Others to Spend 10 Years in Jail

A special NIA court on Friday announced life imprisonment to three convicts and 10 years of jail term to five convicts belonging to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror group for planting IEDs at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya in 2018. Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam Momin, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Mustafizur Rahman and Arif Hussain were on Friday convicted by the court under sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substance Act.

Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, and Nur Alam Momin have been given life imprisonment by the court.

The case pertains to the planting of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in and around the premises of the Bodh Gaya temple, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official had said. The first IED, detected at gate number 5 of Kalchakra Maidan, exploded while it was being secured, the official said.

Two more live IEDs were recovered near Srilankan Monastery and at the stairs of gate number 4 of Mahabodhi Temple. The convicts hatched a conspiracy by way of planting improvised explosive devices at the temple complex during a visit of the Dalai Lama and the Governor of Bihar, according to the NIA official.

They contacted each other, traveled together, conspired and procured explosives, fabricated and planted these three IEDs at the temple complex on January 19, 2018, the official said. A charge-sheet in the case was filed in September, 2018, followed by a supplementary charge sheet in January 2019, the NIA official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

