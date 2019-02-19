'Bodies Flew Like Cards’: Jawan Who Survived Pulwama Attack Narrates Traumatic Experience

: Joy Ganguly, a 28-year-old CRPF jawan, was travelling in bus number five and was just two vehicles behind the one that was blown up by a terrorist on February 14.Local youth Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden Mahindra Scorpio SUV against the convoy – killing 40 security personnel in what turned out to be the deadliest terror attack in the history of Kashmir.Speaking to News18, Joy, who is originally from Asansol in West Bengal, shared the spine-chilling experience and his tale of survival.Braving the deafening explosion and the indiscriminate firing from terrorists, Joy said the paramilitary forces first saved the civilians and then sanitized the area to rescue the jawans.“Seconds after the blast, I was semi-unconscious for a while. Later, I regained my senses and all of us took our positions to save the few civilians there. Then, we cordoned off area and retaliated as militants opened fire aiming at our buses,” he said, adding that he lost two friends, Bablu Santra and Sudip Biswas, in the blast.“With the impact of explosion, bodies flew like cards. Most of the bodies melted and scattered all around the radius of nearly 150 meters. There was a deathly silence till we started screaming in agony and promised to seek revenge,” Joy added.He said that his only wish in life is to seek vengeance from those responsible for the suicide bombing. “I am ready to sacrifice everything for my nation,” he said.He is currently back in Asansol with his family on leave, as his wife suffered a massive shock following the attack. “Currently, her health condition is not good and she is finding it difficult to identify people. Soon I will join duty and will request my senior to include me in anti-terror operation,” he said.​