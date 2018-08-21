English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bodies in Fridge, Almirah and Suitcase: 5 of a Family Found Dead in Allahabad
The bodies were recovered on Monday evening after police broke into a house and found all five members of a family lying dead. Besides the three cramped bodies, another was found hanging from a ceiling fan and the fifth one was found in another room.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: A body cramped in refrigerator, another in suitcase and third one in almirah has left residents of Allahabad’s Dhumanganj area in a state of shock.
The bodies were recovered on Monday evening after police broke into a house and found all five members of a family lying dead. Besides the three cramped bodies, another was found hanging from a ceiling fan and the fifth one was found in another room.
According to news agency ANI, the matter came to light after the family members were not seen for a long time. Sensing something suspicious, the neighbours informed the police.
While 35-year-old Manoj Kushwaha was found hanging from the ceiling fan, his wife’s body was found in the fridge and their three daughters were found in suitcase, almirah and a room.
Police suspect that the family was killed either due to a dispute or the man’s suspicion that his wife was having an affair.
“It seems that the man, Manoj Kushwaha, killed his wife and three daughters, and later committed suicide,” said Allahabad SSP Nitin Tiwari, adding that investigation into the matter is underway.
The incident comes barely two months after 11 members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Burari.
Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
