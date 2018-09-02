English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decomposed Bodies of 14 Newborn Babies Wrapped in Bags Found at Vacant Plot in Kolkata
The 14 bodies of newborn babies were recovered on Sunday when a group of workers reached the abandoned plot to clean it.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Bodies of 14 newborn babies, wrapped in plastic bags, have been recovered from a vacant plot in Kolkata's Haridevpur area. Police have started an investigation.
The bodies were recovered on Sunday when a group of workers reached the abandoned plot as part of a cleaning programme.
The bodies were recovered in various stages of decomposition.
The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridevpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
The officer said that police is yet to figure out how the bodies landed up at this vacant plot. He added that according to prima facie evidence it looks like the bodies were dumped there as the plot was lying unused for some time.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, investigators and Mayor Sovan Chatterjee have reached the spot. The shocking incident has created panic among residents in this south Kolkata locality.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
- US Open: Roger Federer Out-maneuvers Nick Kyrgios as Kerber, Zverev Fall
- Venom: Eminem References Mahatma Gandhi, India in Rap for Supervillain Film
- Manikarnika: Apurv Asrani Hints at Kangana's 'Hara-kiri'; Read Tweets
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
- Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Poem for Daughter Shweta, Granddaughter Navya
