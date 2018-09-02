GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Decomposed Bodies of 14 Newborn Babies Wrapped in Bags Found at Vacant Plot in Kolkata

The 14 bodies of newborn babies were recovered on Sunday when a group of workers reached the abandoned plot to clean it.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2018, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Decomposed Bodies of 14 Newborn Babies Wrapped in Bags Found at Vacant Plot in Kolkata
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: Bodies of 14 newborn babies, wrapped in plastic bags, have been recovered from a vacant plot in Kolkata's Haridevpur area. Police have started an investigation.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday when a group of workers reached the abandoned plot as part of a cleaning programme.

The bodies were recovered in various stages of decomposition.

The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridevpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The officer said that police is yet to figure out how the bodies landed up at this vacant plot. He added that according to prima facie evidence it looks like the bodies were dumped there as the plot was lying unused for some time.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, investigators and Mayor Sovan Chatterjee have reached the spot. The shocking incident has created panic among residents in this south Kolkata locality.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 30
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 69
Loading...