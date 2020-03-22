Bodies of 17 Jawans Found 24 Hours After They Went Missing During Encounter With Naxals in Sukma

Bodies of 17 security personnel, who went missing after a major encounter in Bastar's Sukma between Naxals and state forces, were found on Sunday. Fourteen security personnel were injured in the attack. A 150-strong search party combed the jungles around Chintagufa, where the encounter broke out on Saturday afternoon, to locate the missing men.

The Inspector General (IG) of Bastar range, P Sunder Raj told reporters that the bodies of the 17 police jawans who were feared missing earlier have been recovered and that 15 weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, Insas rifles, and an Underbarrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) have been reported missing. District Reserve Guards (DRG) has suffered most casualties at 12, while the Special Task Force (STF) unit has suffered loss of five lives. This is the first time the DRG unit, which comprises Bastar locals, many of who are surrendered Naxals themselves, have suffered just a huge blow.

Officials said a joint team of DRG, CoBRA and STF launched the operation from Chintagufa, Burkapal and Timeleada after specific input about Naxal presence in the forests near Elmagunda. The Naxals allegedly fired at the DRG when they were advancing through the Korajguda hills.

According to sources, a joint team of 600 police jawans, from DRG, STF and CRPF's CoBRA unit was sent to a location in Chintagufa's Minnappa forests early morning on Saturday. The team came under fire but repulsed the attack successfully. "But as they were returning to their camp at around 2:30 pm in the afternoon, they came under heavy ambush," said a source.

The source added that the teams were sent on a combing operation after intelligence was received about a major congregation of Naxals from nearby states like Telangana being in meeting with the top brass of CPI (Maoist). "Usually we know that there is some movement of Telangana leaders in this area. But this time, we had hard intelligence that was so good that we felt compelled to act on it," the source added.

Prima facie it appears that the Naxals had been tipped off about the special forces coming in. Jawans entered the jungles of Kasalpad and were turning back after they didn't spot any Naxal movement. It was after they left the forest in this area and reached near Koraj Dongri that Naxals ambushed them. Surviving jawans have reportedly told their seniors that they came under fire when they tried to rescue their injured colleagues.

Officials believe some top Naxal leaders of Bastar have been hit in the operations. A CRPF contingent was sent for rescue and support once news of the encounter came in. "Arms and ammunitions of the security forces have been looted but Naxals too have taken the hit. At least four to five of their leaders were shot when the forces retaliated," a local official said.

The Saturday's encounter in Bastar is among the deadliest for the counter-insurgency forces after the April 2017 Burkapal encounter in which 25 CRPF personnel lost their lives. The area where the encounter happened is quite close to the encounter site of 2017.

Sources in the state police's STF said they believe the latest attack was directly ordered by the new chief of CPI (Maoist) Basavaraju, which was perceptible by a marked increase in the firepower of the Naxals, which was a worrying development for the forces.

"The Naxals, we have observed over the past few encounters, have been firing on an average 2,500 rounds every encounter, which means they've been able to get their hands on new source of ammunition," said a source. "Their UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) have a markedly improved accuracy. It seems they have been able to indigenously improve their existing weaponry."

This is the first big Naxal encounter that Chhattisgarh has seen after the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi in 2019.

