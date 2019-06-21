Take the pledge to vote

Bodies of 2 More Children Found in Canal, Toll in Lucknow Accident Climbs to 5

The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after a wedding, sank into a canal. While 24 people were rescued, seven children were missing and bodies of three were fished out Thursday itself.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Bodies of 2 More Children Found in Canal, Toll in Lucknow Accident Climbs to 5
Rescue operations underway after a vehicle carrying 29 people fell into Indira canal in in Nagram area of Lucknow. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: With the recovery of two more bodies, the toll in Thursday's accident in which a pick-up van plunged into a canal near here has climbed to five, officials said on Friday.

The bodies of Sajan (8) and Mansi (7) were fished out during an intensive search operation launched by divers of the NDRF and SDRF after the vehicle plummeted into the canal. Both of them belonged to Barabanki, a city east of Lucknow.

The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after attending a wedding in Barabanki. Twenty-two of them were rescued.

Seven children were missing and bodies of three were fished out Thursday itself.

The van fell into the Indira canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had said.

