Bodies of 2 Women With Their Hands Tied Found in Himachal Pradesh

Decomposed bodies of two women with their hands tied to each other were found today at Shahnahar area of Fatehpur in Kangra district, police said.Himachal Pradesh SP, Santosh Patial, said bodies of two women, aged about 25-30 years, were found in decomposed condition at Shahnahar area near Sathana village.The hands of both the women were found tied to each other, he said.Investigation is underway and efforts are being made to ascertain their identity, the SP said.Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer added.