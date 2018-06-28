GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bodies of 2 Women With Their Hands Tied Found in Himachal Pradesh

According to SP Santosh Patial the hands of the decomposed bodies of two women were tied to each other.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2018, 7:42 AM IST
Bodies of 2 Women With Their Hands Tied Found in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image (Reuters)
Dharamsala: Decomposed bodies of two women with their hands tied to each other were found today at Shahnahar area of Fatehpur in Kangra district, police said.

Himachal Pradesh SP, Santosh Patial, said bodies of two women, aged about 25-30 years, were found in decomposed condition at Shahnahar area near Sathana village.

The hands of both the women were found tied to each other, he said.

Investigation is underway and efforts are being made to ascertain their identity, the SP said.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
