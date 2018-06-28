English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bodies of 2 Women With Their Hands Tied Found in Himachal Pradesh
According to SP Santosh Patial the hands of the decomposed bodies of two women were tied to each other.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Dharamsala: Decomposed bodies of two women with their hands tied to each other were found today at Shahnahar area of Fatehpur in Kangra district, police said.
Himachal Pradesh SP, Santosh Patial, said bodies of two women, aged about 25-30 years, were found in decomposed condition at Shahnahar area near Sathana village.
The hands of both the women were found tied to each other, he said.
Investigation is underway and efforts are being made to ascertain their identity, the SP said.
Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer added.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
