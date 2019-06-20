Bodies of 3 Children Fished Out of Lucknow Canal after SUV Plunged into It, 4 Still Missing

Lucknow: Search teams managed to fish out bodies of three children out of seven feared drowned in a canal in which a pick-up van they were travelling in plunged early on Thursday.

The vehicle carrying 29 people returning from a wedding function plunged into the Indira Canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of city at around 3 am, said Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Twenty people were rescued earlier, he added.

Out of the seven children, who went missing bodies of three were fished out by divers of the NDRF and SDRF, he added.

"A hunt is on to trace the remaining four children," said the district magistrate, adding that the bodies are yet to be identified.