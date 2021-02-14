Bodies of 3 Crew Members Recovered after Fire on Offshore Ship Near Mumbai High

Bodies of three crew members were recovered by the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday morning from the engine room of the offshore ship 'Rohini' that caught fire on Saturday.

Two bodies of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition while the third one had burn injuries, Hindustan Times quoted the Director-General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar as saying.

Eight crew members of the ship and 11 personnel of the Coast Guard carried out the search operations jointly. Kumar was further quoted as saying that an officer of the rank of director general, technical (principal officer MMD, Mumbai) will be responsible to conduct anm inquiry into the incident. He said that the fires normally break out when work is being done.

The blaze erupted onboard the ship at 1 pm on Saturday when it was 92 nautical miles from the Mumbai shore, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. One injured crew member was rescued yesterday and flown in with the help of an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) helicopter, the Coast Guard had said. The injured person is being treated in Mumbai.