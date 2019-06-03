Bodies of All Eight Mountaineers, Who Went Missing in Nanda Devi, Spotted After a Week

The Indian Air Force helicopters have spotted the bodies and equipment of all eight climbers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand.Bodies of the mountaineers were sighted near an unscaled peak adjoining the Nanda Devi East peak during an air search. The eight-member team consisting of climbers from the UK, US and Australia went missing en route to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand.The bodies were sighted after an air search was conducted over the peak on the basis of clues provided by four climbers from UK rescued during a sortie undertaken on Sunday. The members of the team were Martin Moran, John McLaren, Richard Payne, Rupert Havel (all from UK), Ruth Macrain (Australia), Anthony Sudekum (US), Rachel Bimmel (US) and liaison officer Chetan Pandey.Led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran, the team went missing recently on way to the 7434-metre-high Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.The trekking party, consisting of 11 members, had started the expedition on May 10. On May 18, the team divided into two groups at Nanda Devi base camp. While one group of four started scaling Nanda Devi east, the other group of eight members (including the Indian guide) started climbing an unscaled peak near Nanda Devi East.The last communication between the two parties was on May 25. The next day, bad weather forced the first party to return to the base. Fresh snowfall had triggered a massive avalanche, the ITBP spokesperson said.The search for the eight-member team started on May 27 when they did not return to the base camp.