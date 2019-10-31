Bodies of Bengal Labourers Killed by Militants in Kashmir Brought Back Home
Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said that the bodies of Noimuddin Sheikh, Mursalim Sheikh, Rofik Sheikh, Kamruddin Sheikh and Rofikul Sheikh are being sent to their homes in Murshidabad district.
Image credit: News18
Kolkata: The bodies of the five labourers, who were killed by militants in Kashmir, have been brought to the city, a senior West Bengal minister said on Wednesday.
The bodies of Noimuddin Sheikh, Mursalim Sheikh, Rofik Sheikh, Kamruddin Sheikh and Rofikul Sheikh are being sent to their homes in Murshidabad district, Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said.
Jahiruddin Sheikh, who was injured, has been brought to Kolkata and admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital here, he said. The labourers used to work at apple orchards in Kulgam district of south Kashmir and were shot dead by the terrorists on Tuesday night.
