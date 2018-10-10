English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bodies of Five Siblings Found Floating in Well, Three Parents on the Run
Villagers have told police that there was some dispute in the family of Bharat Singh (40) who has two wives.
Representative image.
Barwani (MP): Bodies of five minor siblings were found floating in a well Wednesday in Chikhli village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, the police said.
Parents of the deceased, all boys aged between three to seven years, are absconding, an officer said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Omkar Singh Kalesh said the circumstances under which these children have died are being investigated.
Villagers have told police that there was some dispute in the family of Bharat Singh (40) who has two wives.
"Bodies of the five boys were spotted by villagers in a well in Chikhli village (about 80 kms from the district headquarters) under Sendhwa rural police station," he said.
A police team fished out the bodies from the water with the help of villagers and sent them for postmortem, said Kalesh.
He said four of the children were born to Singh's first wife Sundari Bai (36) while one child from his second wife Anita Bai (30).
"Bharat Singh and his wives are absconding," the officer said, adding that details will be known after the arrest of the trio. Further investigation is underway.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
