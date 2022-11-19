Bodies of Man and Woman, With Private Parts Mutilated, Found in Udaipur Jungle

The bodies of a man and woman with their private parts mutilated were found in a jungle in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district on Friday, as per police.

The bodies were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station limits, they said.

Forensic experts were also called to the spot after the bodies were found, as per the police. They suspect it to be a case of murder and love affair.

Their naked bodies were found in the jungle, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told reporters. “The private parts of the man were cut and it seems to be a case of rivalry and love affair. The bodies are yet to be identified."

Police teams are working to identify the bodies, he added. Further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

