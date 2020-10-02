Bodies Of Missing Couple, Their Minor Son Found In Maha

Aurangabad: The bodies of three members of a family – a married couple and their minor son – were found in the periphery of a waterfall in Maharashtra’s Nanded district where they had gone last week, police said on Friday. The Nanded-based couple’s two daughters, who had accompanied their parents to the Sahastrakund waterfall, a popular picnic spot, were still missing, they said.

The couple along with their three children, a son aged 11 and two daughters aged 20 and 13, had on September 25 gone to the waterfall in Nanded from where they went missing, police said. Later, a body was found in the jurisdiction of Islapur police station in Nanded district which was later identified as that of one Pravin Wallamshetwar (45), they said.

Two more bodies were found on September 28 and 29 from areas under Bitergaon and Daradi police stations in Yavatmal district, the police said. The waterfall on the Penganga River is spread across Nanded and Yavatmal districts.

These bodies were later identified as those of Wallamshetwar’s 40-year-old wife and minor son, they said. However, the couple’s two daughters still remain untraceable, the police added.

