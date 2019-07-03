Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bodies of Seven Mountaineers Killed in Avalanche Near Nanda Devi Airlifted

Eight climbers, four from Britain, two from the US, and one each from Australia and India, went missing on May 31 after they failed to return to their base camp near the 7,816 metre (25,643 feet) mountain, Nanda Devi.

Reuters

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bodies of Seven Mountaineers Killed in Avalanche Near Nanda Devi Airlifted
Photo for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday began airlifting the bodies of seven climbers killed in an avalanche near India's second highest mountain in May, down to lower ground where they will be identified, officials said.

Eight climbers - four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India - went missing on May 31 after they failed to return to their base camp near the 7,816 metre (25,643 feet) mountain, Nanda Devi.

The body of one of the climbers has not been found. The ITBP is leading the mission to bring the bodies down from the mountains to the town of Pithoragarh, in the north of Uttarakhand.

The first four bodies were brought down early on Wednesday, Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the force, said. "The remaining three will also be flown in to Pithoragarh shortly," Pandey said.

Police, ambulances and mortuary vans awaited the bodies at the Pithoragarh airport, district police chief Ram Chandra Rajguru said. The bodies will be identified after which they will be flown down to another town for postmortems, he said.

The climbers have been identified as Martin Moran, John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and Richard Payne, all from Britain, Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel from the United States, Ruth McCance from Australia, and liaison officer Chetan Pandey from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

Nanda Devi and its sister mountain, Nanda Devi East, are among the world's most challenging peaks and only a handful of people have climbed them.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram