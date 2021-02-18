Bodies of Two Dalit Girls, Who Went Missing, Found in Unnao Field; Police Suspect Food Poisoning

Bodies of two Dalit girls were found in a wheat field by villagers on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's in Unnao, police said. Three girls had left their house to bring fodder for the cattle but had not returned, following which, locals began to look for them.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital. The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

The police said that their clothes were intact and no superficial injury marks were found on the bodies of the victims aged 13, 16 and 17 years.

The police have suspected a case of food poisoning.