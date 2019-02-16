English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bodies of Two Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack Brought to Maharashtra
Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar, MP Chandrakant Khaire, legislators from different political parties, senior police and district officials as well as those of the CRPF paid tributes to the slain soldiers when the bodies arrived at the airport.
The coffins bearing the bodies of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack.
Loading...
Aurangabad: The mortal remains of two CRPF jawans from Maharashtra, who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, were brought to the city and sent to their native places in Buldhana district on Saturday.
The bodies of Nitin Shivaji Rathod (36) and Sanjay Singh Dixit (Rajput) (47) were brought to the Chikalthana airport around 12.25 pm.
While Rathod hailed from Chorpangra village in Lonar tehsil of Buldhana, Rajput belonged to Malkapur in the same district.
"Rathod's body was sent to his village in a CRPF van, while Rajput's mortal remains was taken to his native place in a chopper," Inspector General of CRPF, Raj Kumar said.
Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar, MP Chandrakant Khaire, legislators from different political parties, senior police and district officials as well as those of the CRPF paid tributes to the slain soldiers when the bodies arrived at the airport.
A large number of people also gathered to pay respects to the departed souls.
The two jawans were among the 40 paramilitary personnel killed in Thursday's attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a car laden with over 100 kg explosives into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the two jawans.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The bodies of Nitin Shivaji Rathod (36) and Sanjay Singh Dixit (Rajput) (47) were brought to the Chikalthana airport around 12.25 pm.
While Rathod hailed from Chorpangra village in Lonar tehsil of Buldhana, Rajput belonged to Malkapur in the same district.
"Rathod's body was sent to his village in a CRPF van, while Rajput's mortal remains was taken to his native place in a chopper," Inspector General of CRPF, Raj Kumar said.
Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar, MP Chandrakant Khaire, legislators from different political parties, senior police and district officials as well as those of the CRPF paid tributes to the slain soldiers when the bodies arrived at the airport.
A large number of people also gathered to pay respects to the departed souls.
The two jawans were among the 40 paramilitary personnel killed in Thursday's attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a car laden with over 100 kg explosives into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the two jawans.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results