Bodies of Two Men Abducted by Naxals from Chhattisgarh found in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli superintendent of police Shailesh Balkawade said Sona Padha, 35, and Somji Padha, 40, were kidnapped by Naxals from Bande village in Chhattisgarh on August 26.

Updated:September 2, 2018, 9:41 PM IST
Bodies of Two Men Abducted by Naxals from Chhattisgarh found in Maharashtra
Representative image.
Nagpur/Raipur: The bodies of two people abducted by Naxals on August 26 from Chhattisgarh were found in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

Gadchiroli superintendent of police Shailesh Balkawade said Sona Padha, 35, and Somji Padha, 40, were kidnapped by Naxals from Bande village in Chhattisgarh on August 26.

Their bodies were found on Sunday morning by the side of Tadguda road in Gatta area of Ettapalli taluka in Gadchiroli, the SP said. Further probe into the case was underway, he added.

KL Dhruv, Kanker superintendent of police said Sonu Padha's wife was working as an auxiliary personnel in the police department and the couple was staying in Bande police station premises.

The Naxals may have assumed that Sonu is a police informer and might have killed him, Dhruv said. He said Kanker police was informed Sunday that the bodies of the two persons had been found in neighbouring Maharashtra with their throats slit.
