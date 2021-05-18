Bodies of Two More Corona Patients were Handed Over to Medical Research in West Bengal

The bodies of two more Corona patients were dedicated to medical research on Monday in the same way shown by Brojo Roy, the face of the body donation movement in Bengal. Brojo Roy underwent a ‘pathological autopsy’ last Friday after he died of the Corona. 93-year-old Jyotsna Basu, a resident of Beleghata, and veteran ophthalmologist Biswajit Chakraborty, 60, were added to the list.

The state health department has formed a three-member committee headed by Dr Somnath Das. Among them are Manas Banerjee, a microbiology teacher at RG Kar Hospital and Tushar Kanti Das, head of the pathology department.

According to reports, there was a pathological autopsy of the deceased due to Corona in other countries, but this is probably the first time in West Bengal that this work has started with Brojo Roy. In just four days, three patients underwent autopsy that will be useful in medical research.

What is a pathological autopsy?

According to the doctors, if Corona is a kind of physiological disorder, they are examined step by step. Path-physiology is the process of finding out what kind of changes or damage is happening at each level which results in the death of the patient.

Dr Somnath Das said, “If these are understood, it may be beneficial to do Covid treatment later." Samples of each of the three patients have been collected and will create a few slides from each sample. It will take at least three weeks for the report to come. The committee will then submit a detailed report to the health department.

Brojo Roy was the face of Ganadarpan, an organisation that spearheaded body donations in Bengal. In the mid-1980s, Brojo Roy and his friends realised the need to build a movement to emphasise the importance of body donation. A group called Ganadarpan started work with only five people. On November 5, 1986, on the 95th birthday of JBS Haldane, Brojo Roy participated in the cadaver donation drive along with 34 people.

The organisation started working to motivate individuals to donate bodies after death for the promotion of medical science. His contribution to cadaver donation has helped many medical colleges. A revolutionary, Brojo Roy was a disciple of Ananta Singha of the Chittagong armoury raid.

He was imprisoned for eight years. Brojo Roy used to say that organ donation after death is a movement for building a world of reason. Ganadarpan was the second body donation organisation in India and the first in East India. Brojo Roy and his organisation had helped thousands of medical students in getting bodies that they would dissect to sharpen their surgical hands.

Roy died at Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, converted into a Covid hospital recently.

Ironically, his family could not donate his body as he had the infection even though he had pledged his body years ago. Brojo Roy’s organisation Ganadarpan made an application to the health department and asked for a special autopsy of Brojo Roy’s body. The health department responded to that request.

Jyotsna Basu’s granddaughter, Teesta Basu, a doctor by profession, said her grandmother was infected with Corona on May 10. She was admitted to the hospital on May 14. She died on May 16. “Didima promised to donate her body, but if she dies of Corona, her body cannot be donated. However, we learnt about the pathological autopsy from the Brojo Roy’s incident, and we agreed."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here