English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bodies of Two Soldiers Missing Since Last Month's Avalanche in Himachal Pradesh Recovered
Naik Videsh Chand, Rifleman Arjun Kumar and four other jawans of the 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were buried under the avalanche at Shipki La near the Sino-India border on February 20.
Avalanche hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Kinnaur (HP): The bodies of two more Army jawans missing since last month following an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district were recovered on Thursday, an official said.
Naik Videsh Chand, Rifleman Arjun Kumar and four other jawans of the 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were buried under the avalanche at Shipki La near the Sino-India border on February 20.
Chand and Kumar's bodies were recovered on Thursday, 23 days after the incident, he said.
The bodies were taken to Pooh from where they would be sent to their native places, the official said, adding that Chand was a resident of Kharga village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, whereas Kumar was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier the bodies of four jawans were recovered on separate days.
Havaldar Rakesh Kumar's body was recovered on the day of the avalanche, while the bodies of Rifleman Rajesh Rishi and Govind Bahadur Chhetri and Nitin Rana were recovered on March 2, 4 and 9 respectively.
About 400 personnel and several residents of Khab village carried out the search and rescue operation despite adverse weather conditions, the official said.
Naik Videsh Chand, Rifleman Arjun Kumar and four other jawans of the 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were buried under the avalanche at Shipki La near the Sino-India border on February 20.
Chand and Kumar's bodies were recovered on Thursday, 23 days after the incident, he said.
The bodies were taken to Pooh from where they would be sent to their native places, the official said, adding that Chand was a resident of Kharga village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, whereas Kumar was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier the bodies of four jawans were recovered on separate days.
Havaldar Rakesh Kumar's body was recovered on the day of the avalanche, while the bodies of Rifleman Rajesh Rishi and Govind Bahadur Chhetri and Nitin Rana were recovered on March 2, 4 and 9 respectively.
About 400 personnel and several residents of Khab village carried out the search and rescue operation despite adverse weather conditions, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to Feature In the Hindi Remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'
- James Bond To Go Eco-Friendly, Drive an Electric Aston Martin Rapide E5 in 'Bond 25'
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
- India Wants to #BoycottChineseProducts After China Blocks Bid to List JeM Chief as Global Terrorist Again
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results