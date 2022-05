Bodies Of Woman, Daughters Found In 'Gas Chamber' Like Delhi Flat With 'Horrifying' Note

In a horrifying case of triple suicide, a woman in her 50s and her two daughters turned their south Delhi flat into a “gas chamber” and suffocated to death.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

On Saturday at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said.

Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there was a suicide note too, the officer said. One of the suicide notes said that anyone entering the flat should not light a match because it could start a fire, reports said.

On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small ’angithi’ were kept in the room. It is presumed that they have died due to suffocation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku, police said. Manju’s husband had died in April last year due to coronavirus and since then the family was in depression, and she was also bed ridden due to illness, police said.

