Bodies of Woman, Her Four Daughters Found Floating in Maharashtra Well
The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.
Picture for representation.
Buldhana: Bodies of a woman and her four daughters were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, police said.
The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.
Earlier on Monday, the bodies of Ujjwala Baban Dhoke (35) and her daughters Vaishnavi (9), Durga (7), Aruhi (4) and Pallavi (1) were found in a well near the village, police said.
Police are also checking if this was a case of mass suicide, an official said.
The bodies were discovered when a pair of footwear was seen near the well. According to the statements of Ujwala’s family members, she left home on Sunday along with her daughters.
When she did not return till late night, they approached locals and launched a search.
Ujwala was reportedly under depression and was struggling with financial issues after her husband's death a month ago, the police said.
Janephal police, investigating the case, is awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KTM 790 Duke Launched in India at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Scientists Just Created Picture of What Our Ancient Ancestor Looked Like Using DNA
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships