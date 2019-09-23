Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bodies of Woman, Her Four Daughters Found Floating in Maharashtra Well

The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:September 23, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Picture for representation
Picture for representation.
Buldhana: Bodies of a woman and her four daughters were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, police said.

The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.

Earlier on Monday, the bodies of Ujjwala Baban Dhoke (35) and her daughters Vaishnavi (9), Durga (7), Aruhi (4) and Pallavi (1) were found in a well near the village, police said.

Police are also checking if this was a case of mass suicide, an official said.

The bodies were discovered when a pair of footwear was seen near the well. According to the statements of Ujwala’s family members, she left home on Sunday along with her daughters.

When she did not return till late night, they approached locals and launched a search.

Ujwala was reportedly under depression and was struggling with financial issues after her husband's death a month ago, the police said.

Janephal police, investigating the case, is awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.

