Bodies of Woman, Her Four Daughters Found Floating in Maharashtra Well

Buldhana: Bodies of a woman and her four daughters were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, police said.

The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.

Earlier on Monday, the bodies of Ujjwala Baban Dhoke (35) and her daughters Vaishnavi (9), Durga (7), Aruhi (4) and Pallavi (1) were found in a well near the village, police said.

Police are also checking if this was a case of mass suicide, an official said.

The bodies were discovered when a pair of footwear was seen near the well. According to the statements of Ujwala’s family members, she left home on Sunday along with her daughters.

When she did not return till late night, they approached locals and launched a search.

Ujwala was reportedly under depression and was struggling with financial issues after her husband's death a month ago, the police said.

Janephal police, investigating the case, is awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.