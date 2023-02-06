CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bodies of Woman, Her Son Found Floating in Canal in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 23:46 IST

Jaipur, India

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.(Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

The bodies were recovered from the canal. The child was tied to his mother with a chunni, the officer said.

Bodies of a woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old son were found floating in Indira Gandhi Canal in Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

Khajuwala Circle Officer Vinod said Anita (24) and her son Sahil were missing for the last six days.

The bodies were recovered from the canal. The child was tied to his mother with a chunni, the officer said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman’s father, her husband Sonu was taken into custody for questioning. Sonu is accused of harassing Anita for dowry and abetting her suicide.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
