INDIA

Bodies of Woman, Two Minor Sons Found Floating in Pit in Chhattisgarh

(Image for representation)

Their bodies were spotted floating in a ditch adjacent to fields, police said.

  • PTI Kondagaon
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
A 27-year-old woman and her two minor sons drowned in a water-filled pit in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Basgaon village under Kondagaon police station area.

As per preliminary information, the deceased Anita Sodhi (27) and her sons Sohan (5) and Mohan (2) had gone towards fields and did not return home, following which their relatives began looking for them, an official said.

Their bodies were spotted floating in a ditch adjacent to fields, he said. Further investigation in underway, he added.

