1-min read

Bodies, Suicide Notes of Two DU Students from Ladakh Found Inside Flat in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Police said a one-page suicide note was left behind by the man and a the woman, had left behind a two-page suicide note.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Bodies, Suicide Notes of Two DU Students from Ladakh Found Inside Flat in Delhi's Jamia Nagar
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Bodies of two Delhi University students were found inside a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The man and the woman, both 23 years old, were from Ladakh, they said.

Police said a one-page suicide note was left behind by the man and the woman had left behind a two-page suicide note. Police did not share details of the suicide notes.

Both the students had injuries to their necks and two knives were recovered from inside the flat, they said.

During initial inquiry, it was learnt that the man used to stay alone in a flat at Jamia Nagar's Batla House area, while the woman was residing at Vijay Nagar in the North Campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, R P Meena, said.

The woman had come to meet the man at his flat on Saturday, he said.

The door of the flat was bolted from inside and was broken at the instance of a security guard and his son Vinod, Meena said, adding that the spot has been photographed and inspected.

The bodies have been shifted to the AIIMS. The students' families are in Delhi, the DCP said.

Further inspection will be carried out by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Meena said.

