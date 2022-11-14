Body Chopped Into 35 Pieces, Kept in Fridge for 18 Days & Then Scattered Across Capital: A Grisly Delhi Murder

The arrest of a man on Saturday blew the lid off a missing case as he was charged with allegedly murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and scattering them all over Delhi to escape the clutches of law.

Police said the man, identified as Aftab, strangled his live-in partner Shraddha, 26, on May 18 after a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces with a saw and purchased a big-enough fridge to keep them. He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi.

Police added that Shraddha and Aftab worked at a call centre in Mumbai where they fell in love and moved in together. However, as her family was against their relationship, the couple eloped and fled to Delhi where they began living in Mehrauli.

Shraddha’s family was aware of her whereabouts through social media platforms but when they noticed that the updates had stopped, her father visited Delhi to check in on her. However, when he was unable to establish contact with her, he lodged a police complaint.

The police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Aftab who allegedly confessed that he killed Shraddha as she was pressuring him to marry her. He said the two would often fight over the issue and when things got out of hand, he killed her in May.

Sources in the police said Aftab first strangled Shraddha and then chopped up her body into multiple pieces before throwing them away one by one all over Delhi to escape suspicion.

The police have filed a case of murder and are searching for Shraddha’s body.

