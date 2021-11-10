Body Found Hanging Near Farmers' Protest Site at Singhu Border, Cops Suspect Death by Suicide

A body was found hanging at near Singhu border in Haryana’s Kundli police station area on Wednesday. This comes days after a Dalit labourer was lynched at the farmers’ protest site.

The man has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (45), a resident of Roorkee village in Fatehgarh Sahib’s Amroh district. He is said to be a part of Sidhpur’s Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) unit that is headed by Jagjit Singh Dhalewal.

According to preliminary information, the man is suspected to have died by suicide. Police has sent the body for post-mortem, while investigation is underway.

(details awaited)

