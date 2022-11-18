'Body Hurts from All the Beating...': Shraddha's Old WhatsApp Chat Shows Aaftab Physically Abused Her During Vasai Stay

Details of Delhi’s gory murder continue to hint at deceased Shraddha Walkar and accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s strained relationship. A WhatsApp chat between Shraddha and her manager that surfaced online on Friday, showed that Aaftab used to beat her when they lived together near Mumbai, in the Vasai municipality back in 2020. In the chat, Shraddha wrote she won’t be able to make it work from “all the beating yesterday".

“I guess by BP is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi bed se uthne ki (I don’t have the energy to get out of bed)," she wrote.

She referred to having spoken to his parents too, in the chat from November 24, 2020. The chat also suggests that couple had probably broken up in between. The manager asked for her “husband’s name", suggesting she had told her office that they were married.

Mumbai Police sources also revealed on Friday that Aaftab introduced Shraddha as his wife when they were looking for a rented accommodation near Mumbai. The couple had rented a one-room flat in a building in Naigaon (East) in 2019, claiming to be a married couple. The rent agreement was made in Poonawala’s name, a PTI report said.

They vacated the Vasai flat in September 2021 and were believed to have moved to another building in the vicinity. It is from there that they moved to Delhi in March this year, a move that is being seen as part of Poonawala’s plan to murder Walkar, the police official said.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police on Friday recorded the statement of Shraddha Walkar’s close friend in her hometown of Vasai. A four-member team of police from the national capital visited Manikpur police station in Vasai, near Mumbai, and recorded the statement of Laxman Nadar, Walkar’s friend, said a local official.

They will also record the statements of local police officials who had recorded the missing person complaint lodged by Walkar’s father and questioned her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is now accused of murdering her.

