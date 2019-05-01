Take the pledge to vote

Body of 12-year-old Girl Found in Bhopal with Face Smashed; Police Suspect Rape

The girl was a class 8 student and had gone to Manuabhan Tekri, a popular hangout place in the city, on Tuesday evening.

Vivek Tejuja | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Body of 12-year-old Girl Found in Bhopal with Face Smashed; Police Suspect Rape
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Bhopal:A body of a 12-year-old girl, who is suspected to have been raped before being murdered, was found in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. The girl had gone missing on Tuesday evening from the Koh-e-Fiza area.

The girl was a class 8 student and had gone to Manuabhan Tekri, a popular hangout place in the city, on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The deceased’s uncle said there were no clothes on the body and her face was smashed in an attempt to prevent identification. Her family claimed that they had lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday and even named some suspects but no action was taken.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, BJP candidate from Bhopal seat, Pragya Thakur, said she was shocked by the incident. "There is a complete failure of law and order in the city. It seems chief minister Kamal Nath has been reduced to the CM of Chhindwara. We will avenge your death, girl," she said.




Bhopal SP Nagendra Sahu said the murder probe is underway but the rape charges can be ascertained only after the autopsy report.

The police have arrested two youths, Avinash Sahu and Justin, on the basis of the statements given by the girl's family.


