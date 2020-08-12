INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Body of 16-year-old Girl Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Banda

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of suicide registered, the police said.

  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Share this:

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Kayal village here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl had gone missing on Monday night, and the body was found on Tuesday morning in the Baberu police station area, they said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of suicide registered, the police said.

The matter is under investigation, they added.

Next Story
Loading