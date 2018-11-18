English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of 19-Year-Old Abducted by Militants in J&K Found With Throat Slit; Second Killing in 48 Hours
The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Kuttay, a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.
Srinagar: A 19-year-old youth, who was abducted along with two other civilians by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian, was found dead with his throat slit on Saturday. The incident comes just 48 hours after the bullet-riddled body of a teenager was found in Pulwama.
Huzaif Kuttay, Shahid Ganaie and Farooq Thokar were abducted by militants from a bakery in Saidpora Payeen village of Shopian early on Saturday, police said. They added that Kuttay was killed in a “brutal act of terror” and his body with its throat slit was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.
"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said. He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.
This is the second incident of abduction and killing in the district reported since Thursday.
The bullet-riddled body of Nadeem Manzoor Dar, 18, was found in Pulwama district on Thursday night. Dar, who was the resident of Safanagri in Shopian district, was abducted by militants late on Thursday evening and taken to Niklora Pulwama, where his body was recovered by police. A video of the alleged firing on the youth also made it to social media.
Condemning the incident, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Twitter: “Another dastardly killing of a young man, this time the terrorists slit his throat. This barbarism has no place in our society & no struggle, no matter how lofty the claims to justify it, can condone this inhuman behaviour. #Kashmir.”
