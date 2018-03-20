English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of 19-year-old Trekker Who Went Missing in Himachal Found in 100 Metre Deep Trench
Abhinav Kumar, a local, had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda, a hill top temple situated at the height of around 13,000 ft in Dhauladhar ranges, on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Dharamshala: The body of a 19-year-old trekker, who had gone missing three days ago, was found in a deep trench on Monday.
Abhinav Kumar, a local, had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda, a hill top temple situated at the height of around 13,000 ft in Dhauladhar ranges, on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said.
But he went missing midway and the matter was reported to the police on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.
"It was a group of seven boys on the trek. The three who reached the hill top first thought that the missing boy was with the rest of the boys who were on their way, while they presumed he has reached the hill top," Patial said.
He said rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found yesterday. This morning the body was traced in a 100-metre deep trench, the SSP said.
Also Watch
Abhinav Kumar, a local, had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda, a hill top temple situated at the height of around 13,000 ft in Dhauladhar ranges, on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said.
But he went missing midway and the matter was reported to the police on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.
"It was a group of seven boys on the trek. The three who reached the hill top first thought that the missing boy was with the rest of the boys who were on their way, while they presumed he has reached the hill top," Patial said.
He said rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found yesterday. This morning the body was traced in a 100-metre deep trench, the SSP said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Windies Coach Stuart Law Hails Holder After Crunch Win Over Zimbabwe
- Lewis Hamilton on Top, But Concern at Grassroots Level
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Eugenie Bouchard Passes First Test in Miami Qualifying