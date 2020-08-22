Body of 24-year-old Man with Throat Slit Found in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

The body of a 24-year-old man with his throat slit was found here, police said on Saturday.

According to SHO of Baberu Kotwali Police Station Jaishyam Shukla, the man has been identified as Samarjeet Yadav, an undergraduate student.

Yadav was going to Tindwari when the incident took place on Friday, Shukla said.

"At around 1 pm, the body was found near a nullah. Prima facie it seems that the attackers were waiting for him... They slit his throat using a sharp-edged weapon," he said.

After receiving a complaint from the father of the deceased, a case was registered against five people and efforts are on to arrest them.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.