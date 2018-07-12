English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Found in Shamli With Hands, Legs, Tongue Cut Off
The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house, police said.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: The mutilated body of a seven-year-old boy has been found in a field in Adarsh Mandi police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.
According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar, Sameer was strangulated to death while his hands, legs and tongue were cut off by the unidentified attackers.
The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house, police said.
A case against unidentified people was registered and the boy's body was sent for postmortem on Wednesday, they added. Four police teams were constructed to trace the culprits, police said further.
