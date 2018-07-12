GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Found in Shamli With Hands, Legs, Tongue Cut Off

The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2018, 7:53 AM IST
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: The mutilated body of a seven-year-old boy has been found in a field in Adarsh Mandi police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar, Sameer was strangulated to death while his hands, legs and tongue were cut off by the unidentified attackers.

The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house, police said.

A case against unidentified people was registered and the boy's body was sent for postmortem on Wednesday, they added. Four police teams were constructed to trace the culprits, police said further.

