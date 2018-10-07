English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of 7-Year-Old Girl Found on Ghaziabad Mosque’s Roof, Kin Blame Political Rivalry
The girl's father accused the local councilor, Azaaz Baig, of killing his daughter due to political rivalry. The girl's maternal uncle had contested the civic body elections against Baig.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a seven-year-old girl was found stuffed in a gunny bag on the roof of a mosque in Muradnagar town in Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said.
The girl went missing from her house on Saturday at around 1 pm. Her family lodged a complaint at Murad Nagar police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.
The gunny bag was spotted on the mosque's roof by a man, Suleman, who went there after offering prayers at around 6.30 am, he said.
Suleman saw the girl's body inside and immediately informed her family and the neighbours, he added.
After receiving the information, the deceased's father and police reached the spot, the SSP said, adding that the girl was strangled to death.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.
The girl's father accused the local councilor, Azaaz Baig, of killing his daughter due to political rivalry. The girl's maternal uncle had contested the civic body elections against Baig, Krishna said.
An FIR has been lodged against Baig and investigation is underway, he said.
The girl went missing from her house on Saturday at around 1 pm. Her family lodged a complaint at Murad Nagar police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.
The gunny bag was spotted on the mosque's roof by a man, Suleman, who went there after offering prayers at around 6.30 am, he said.
Suleman saw the girl's body inside and immediately informed her family and the neighbours, he added.
After receiving the information, the deceased's father and police reached the spot, the SSP said, adding that the girl was strangled to death.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.
The girl's father accused the local councilor, Azaaz Baig, of killing his daughter due to political rivalry. The girl's maternal uncle had contested the civic body elections against Baig, Krishna said.
An FIR has been lodged against Baig and investigation is underway, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover Slam Phantom Films Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Row
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...