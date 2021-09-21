Body of 8-year-old Dalit Girl Found in UP Farm, Family Alleges Rape

The body of an 8-year-old dalit girl was found from a field near Kishangarh village here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the girl had left for school at around 8 am on Monday. Shortly before noon her school bag was spotted by some passers-by who raised an alarm.

When it was found that the girl had not reached school, her family started searching for her and found her body in the field. The victim's family alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Meanwhile, the agitated family members and villagers blocked traffic on the Tappal-Lalpur road for over two hours and refused to hand over the body to police for conducting post-mortem. Senior police officials reached the spot late Monday night and managed to persuade them to hand over the body. A panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination at midnight.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters Monday night that forensic experts were investigating the scene of the crime. "Any comment on the cause of death can only be made after the post-mortem report is received, he said.

Security in the area has been beefed up as a precautionary step, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here