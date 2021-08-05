Body of BRO Engineer Missing Since Cloudburst Found in HP's Lahaul-Spiti

The body of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) junior engineer missing since last week's cloudburst in Udaipur subdivision was found in Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday, a senior official said. Rahul Kumar of Bihar had gone missing during heavy rainfall in Udaipur subdivision on July 27, Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said.

At least seven people died, two were injured and three went missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst over the Tozing Nullah in Udaipur. The DC said Rahul Kumar and two other people had been swept away by the Rangve Nullah.

A search operation carried out using sniffer dogs of the Army found Kumar's body, he added. Search is on for the other two, the official said.

