Body of Class 12 Student Missing For a Week Found Near Railway Tracks in Patna

The body of a Class 12 student who had gone missing from Bihar’s Begusarai on August 26 was recovered near railway tracks in state capital Patna on Monday morning. The distance between Begusarai and Patna is around 80 km. According to Bihar Police, the boy has been identified as Rituraj Kumar. The victim’s parents had reported a case of abduction with the police on August 26.

The body was recovered by Patna Police from Mokama Taal area. “His body was first sighted by villagers residing in Mokama Taal. His body was recovered near the railway tracks under Hathidah police station jurisdiction,” said a Patna Police official.

According to police, soon after recovering the body, they had contacted all neighbouring police stations to inquire if any student had gone missing in the last few days. “The victim’s relatives on learning that Patna Police recovered a boy’s body in school uniform rushed to the site and identified their child,” said the police officer.

Police are investigating the incident in all angles to find out if Rituraj died by suicide or he was murdered after abduction.

Rituraj was a student of DAV School. Like any other day, he went to school on his bicycle. When he did not return home till late evening, the family members got worried and began a search. “We contacted his friends but they had no clue where he was. We then decided to approach the police,” said a relative.

Rituraj’s family has accused the Begusarai Police of not acting on time. “Rituraj’s bag and cycle were recovered near Begusarai station.The police even after that did not take prompt action,” added a relative.

