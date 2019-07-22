English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of Farmer Found with Throat Slit in Jharkhand, Police Suspect Land Dispute
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is on.
Representational Image.
Medininagar (Jharkhand): A farmer was killed by unidentified persons over a suspected land dispute in Palamau district, police said Monday.
The incident occurred at Dulsulma village under Satbarba police station limits on Sunday night.
The assailants slit the throat of 45-year-old Nageshwar Singh, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhola Prasad Singh.
"No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is on," he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
