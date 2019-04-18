SPONSORED BY
Body of Gujarat Fisherman Who Died in Karachi Jail Set to Arrive in Gujarat Tonight

Bhikhabhai Bambhania and other fishermen had ventured into the Arabian Sea and were captured by the Pakistan Marine Security Agency on November 15, 2017, while fishing near international maritime borders.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Body of Gujarat Fisherman Who Died in Karachi Jail Set to Arrive in Gujarat Tonight
Image for representation.
Ahmedabad: The mortal remains of a fisherman, who died in a Pakistani jail last month after a brief illness, will arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday night. Bhikhabhai Bambhania, 50, a resident of Paldi village in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district, had died in Karachi’s Landhi jail on March 4.

Bambhania and other fishermen had ventured into the Arabian Sea and were captured by the Pakistan Marine Security Agency on November 15, 2017, while fishing near international maritime borders.

Jivan Jungi, member of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), said the organisation had been in touch with the high commissions of both countries.

“The fisherman’s dead body was first flown from Karachi to Doha airport from where it will be brought to the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat,” said Jungi. “From Ahmedabad, the mortal remains of the deceased will be transported to his native Paldi village by road on Friday morning.”

“Pakistan-based Edhi Foundation has also extended its help in keeping the dead body in cold storage and then transporting it to the airport,” said Jungi.

Pakistan on April 5 had announced that it would release 360 Indian prisoners, of which 355 are fishermen. Pakistan has already released 200 fishermen from its jail in two batches. The third batch of 100 fishermen will be released on April 22 and the final batch on April 29.
