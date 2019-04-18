English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of Gujarat Fisherman Who Died in Karachi Jail Set to Arrive in Gujarat Tonight
Bhikhabhai Bambhania and other fishermen had ventured into the Arabian Sea and were captured by the Pakistan Marine Security Agency on November 15, 2017, while fishing near international maritime borders.
Ahmedabad: The mortal remains of a fisherman, who died in a Pakistani jail last month after a brief illness, will arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday night. Bhikhabhai Bambhania, 50, a resident of Paldi village in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district, had died in Karachi’s Landhi jail on March 4.
Pakistan on April 5 had announced that it would release 360 Indian prisoners, of which 355 are fishermen. Pakistan has already released 200 fishermen from its jail in two batches. The third batch of 100 fishermen will be released on April 22 and the final batch on April 29.
