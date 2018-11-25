English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of Delhi Man Who Piloted Ill-fated Indonesian Plane Identified
The remains of Captain Bhavya Suneja will be handed over to the family in the presence of Embassy of India in Jakarta.
Photo of Captain Bhavye Suneja (Source: Facebook)
New Delhi: Indonesian authorities have identified the body of Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja who captained the ill-fated Indonesian plane that crashed into the sea on October 29.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, announced about identification of Suneja's body. "Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Capt. Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she tweeted.
The Lion Air flight, with 188 passengers and crew on board, crashed into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java, minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport. Captain Suneja, 31, was from Delhi. After completing his studies at Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar, Suneja received his flying licence in 2009. He married in 2016 and was based in Jakarta.
Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Capt.Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 24, 2018
