Body of Labourer Swept away in Drain in West Delhi's Khayala Area, Traced
Ankit (19), a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was working on the project along with two other workers on Friday when the Delhi Jal Board suddenly resumed water supply into the drain, they said.
Representation image.
New Delhi: The body of a labourer, who was swept away three days ago while constructing a cemented wall on a 30-foot-deep drain in west Delhi's Khayala area, was found on Monday, Delhi Fire Service said.
Ankit (19), a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was working on the project along with two other workers on Friday when the Delhi Jal Board suddenly resumed water supply into the drain, they said.
Delhi police, along with the Delhi Fire Department and the District Disaster Relief department, resumed the operation at 9 am on Monday and managed to trace the body by afternoon.
Twelve labourers were working on the project on the drain which was being used to treat water before it entered the Yamuna river.
Three labourers — Ankit, Devinder Sharma and Shahrukh — were swept away, the police said.
The body of 25-year-old Sharma, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was traced on Sunday.
Shahrukh, 25, was pulled out of the drain on Friday but was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital.
The project supervisor, who was arrested for negligence, had got bail, police said.
The DJB had contracted the project to Pratibha Industries, a private company.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- Sony Launches The Z9F Soundbar For Rs 59,990 And Believes Dolby Atmos is The Crucial Ingredient
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s