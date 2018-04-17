English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Body of Last Missing Indian Family Member Found in California River
The Thottapilly family, from Santa Clarita, disappeared in early April while driving in a Honda Pilot through the Redwood Coast Highway on vacation, officials said. Their disappearance coincided with reports that a vehicle had sunk into the Eel River in Northern California.
File - This photo released on April 12, 2018, by The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office shows the Eel River in Northern California. (Lt. Shannon Barney/Mendocino County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Washington: Searchers have found the body of the last missing member of an Indian family which perished when their sport utility vehicle plunged into a swollen river in the US state of California some 11 days ago.
The Thottapilly family, from Santa Clarita, disappeared in early April while driving in a Honda Pilot through the Redwood Coast Highway on vacation, officials said. Their disappearance coincided with reports that a vehicle had sunk into the Eel River in Northern California.
Searchers on Monday found the body of Siddhant Thottapilly, 12, the last to be found after the family of four went missing.
Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, and Saachi Thottapilly, 9, were found dead inside a vehicle encased in sediment in the Eel River, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said. Separately, an adult female body recovered on Friday from another area of the river was identified as Soumya Thottapilly, 38.
"At approximately 4:00 PM water searchers located the body of a juvenile male submerged in the Eel River approximately 6 miles north of the reported crash site," it said.
"Once the body was recovered it was identified as being Siddhant Thottapilly, the remaining missing member of the Thottapilly family. An autopsy is expected to be performed this week as part of the Coroner's investigation into the incident," it added.
The family's maroon SUV was seen falling into the river in northern Mendocino County from a pullout during an April 6 rainstorm. They had been traveling south from Oregon along Highway 101 when the incident occurred, officials said.
Officials last week determined the vehicle belonged to the Thottapilly family.
On Sunday, 70 searchers using Jet Skis, boats and kayaks worked along the river in an ongoing effort to find the vehicle and family.
The vehicle was encased in sediment and visibility was poor but divers believed there was at least one body inside, officials said. About 6:30 pm a tow truck was able to partially pull the vehicle out and two bodies were found inside it.
Soumya's body was found several miles from where the vehicle went into the water. The river was swollen from recent storms and officials had to wait several days for it to recede.
Also Watch
The Thottapilly family, from Santa Clarita, disappeared in early April while driving in a Honda Pilot through the Redwood Coast Highway on vacation, officials said. Their disappearance coincided with reports that a vehicle had sunk into the Eel River in Northern California.
Searchers on Monday found the body of Siddhant Thottapilly, 12, the last to be found after the family of four went missing.
Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, and Saachi Thottapilly, 9, were found dead inside a vehicle encased in sediment in the Eel River, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said. Separately, an adult female body recovered on Friday from another area of the river was identified as Soumya Thottapilly, 38.
"At approximately 4:00 PM water searchers located the body of a juvenile male submerged in the Eel River approximately 6 miles north of the reported crash site," it said.
"Once the body was recovered it was identified as being Siddhant Thottapilly, the remaining missing member of the Thottapilly family. An autopsy is expected to be performed this week as part of the Coroner's investigation into the incident," it added.
The family's maroon SUV was seen falling into the river in northern Mendocino County from a pullout during an April 6 rainstorm. They had been traveling south from Oregon along Highway 101 when the incident occurred, officials said.
Officials last week determined the vehicle belonged to the Thottapilly family.
On Sunday, 70 searchers using Jet Skis, boats and kayaks worked along the river in an ongoing effort to find the vehicle and family.
The vehicle was encased in sediment and visibility was poor but divers believed there was at least one body inside, officials said. About 6:30 pm a tow truck was able to partially pull the vehicle out and two bodies were found inside it.
Soumya's body was found several miles from where the vehicle went into the water. The river was swollen from recent storms and officials had to wait several days for it to recede.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More