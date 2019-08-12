Body of Ludhiana Drug Addict Found With Nose, Ear Lopped off; Father Alleges Conspiracy

A drug addict’s body, nose and an ear dismembered, was found near Sundar Nagar chowk area in Ludhiana on Sunday. The 20-year-old addict had been undergoing rehabilitation treatment at a de-addiction centre in Hoshiarpur.

Rajinder Singh, the victim, who was a resident of Beant Colony in Mundian, was undergoing de-addiction treatment in Mahalpur village of Hoshiarpur. His father, Deepak Kumar, has alleged that his son’s murder was a conspiracy arising from an old rivalry.

Kumar told police that both his sons were addicts and undergoing treatment in Hoshiarpur. Rajinder, he said, had come home to visit the family, and had gone out on Saturday afternoon. He did not return and his mobile phone was also switched off.

The father said that on Sunday morning the family was informed that his body was lying near Sundar Nagar chowk.

Police found the body in very bad shape, with the face covered by a piece of cloth and frothing at the mouth, indicating that he had either been poisoned or forced to overdose. His nose and an ear were chopped off, and throat slit.

ASI in-charge of the Mundian police post, Harbhajan Singh, said that the family has named some suspects who are residents of Ganpati Nagar where the family lived earlier. An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been filed against unidentified persons and investigation is underway.

