Body of Man Found Hanging with Hands, Legs Chopped at Farmers' Protest Site in Kundli

A body of a man with a chopped hand was found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Friday morning, police said.

“At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who’s responsible, FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe, rumours will linger," said DSP Hansraj.

According to images that have surfaced on social media, the body was seen hanging from a barricade. “The body has been sent to a nearby Civil hospital and further investigation is going on," according to a report by IANS.

Last week, the Supreme Court said the three new farm laws have already been stayed and asked a farmers’ body what is it protesting against when these legislations are not in place.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said where is the question of going on protest once a party has already approached the court challenging the validity of the laws.

Kisan Mahapanchayat’, the farmers and agriculturists body, and its president have also sought directions to the concerned authorities to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the body at the Jantar Mantar for organising peaceful and non-violent Satyagrah’.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing on October 21, transferred to itself the plea, which was filed by the farmers’ body before the Rajasthan High Court challenging the validity of the three farm laws. Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

